Palo Alto – September 2, 2021 – Cooley advised Grafana Labs, the company behind the world's most ubiquitous open and composable operational dashboards, on its $220 million Series C financing round, which brings its valuation to $3 billion. Lawyers Kevin Rooney and Mary Wilbourn led the Cooley team advising Grafana Labs.

New investors Sequoia Capital and Coatue co-led the round, which included participation from existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital and GIC. Grafana Labs will use the new capital to focus on accelerating the development of its open source observability platform, as well as supporting the success of its community and customers.

"It's been an incredible year at Grafana Labs, highlighted by the rapid adoption of Grafana Cloud, the growth of our Loki logs and Prometheus metrics offerings, the introduction of Tempo 1.0 for tracing and the continued development of the Grafana frontend," Raj Dutt, co-founder and chief executive officer of Grafana Labs, said in a news release.

Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability stack built around Grafana, an open source technology for dashboards and visualization. It helps companies manage their observability strategies with full-stack offerings that can be fully managed with Grafana Cloud or self-managed with Grafana Enterprise Stack, both of which feature extensive enterprise data source plug-ins, dashboard management, alerting, reporting and security, scalable metrics, logs and tracing.

