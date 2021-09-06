Covering U.S. Technology and Life Sciences IPOs, de-SPAC Mergers and Direct Listings

Technology and life sciences companies went public at an extraordinary rate in the first half of 2021 and they continued to do so via different paths: initial public offerings, de-SPAC mergers and direct listings.

Our report focuses on U.S. and foreign technology and life sciences companies that went public in the U.S. in the first half of 2021.

Key highlights include:

IPOs outpaced the second half of 2020, which was previously the most active six months for the space since we began tracking in 2012.

The de-SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) merger surge also continued: the number of tech and life sciences companies to go public via SPAC merger in the first half of 2021 increased 71 percent from the second half of 2020.

The four direct listings in H1 2021 were double the number in the previous half year and included Fenwick client Coinbase Global's blockbuster Nasdaq direct listing.

