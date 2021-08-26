Cooley partner and global capital markets co-chair David Peinsipp was featured in a launch event for Axios' new Get Smart series on how and why companies go public. The educational series explores the recent boom of activity in the stock market, unpacks how IPOs compare to SPACs and more. As part of the series, Peinsipp spoke with Axios chief revenue officer Fabricio Drummond for a "View From The Top" segment on the current IPO market and predictions for the future.

