Axios + Cooley hosted a virtual launch event for the newest Get Smart series, which dug into the details of how and why companies go public, and recent related trends. In addition, we covered the many ways companies have to adjust to maintain trust in the public eye, from navigating market pressure to staying accountable to ESG standards.

Axios Markets Reporter Courtenay Brown and Business Editor Dan Primack hosted one-on-one conversations with:

Nelson Griggs – President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange

– President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange Bill Gurley – General Partner, Benchmark

Axios Chief Revenue Officer Fabricio Drumond hosted a View from the Top segment with:

David Peinsipp – Partner & Co-Chair of Global Capital Markets, Cooley

This event will take place on August 18, 2021 from 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM EST

View recorded event

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.