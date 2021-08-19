United States:
The New Landscape Of Going Public
19 August 2021
Cooley LLP
Axios + Cooley hosted a virtual launch event for the
newest Get Smart series,
which dug into the details of how and why companies go public, and
recent related trends. In addition, we covered the many ways
companies have to adjust to maintain trust in the public eye, from
navigating market pressure to staying accountable to ESG
standards.
Axios Markets Reporter Courtenay Brown and Business Editor Dan
Primack hosted one-on-one conversations with:
- Nelson Griggs – President, Nasdaq
Stock Exchange
- Bill Gurley – General
Partner, Benchmark
Axios Chief Revenue Officer Fabricio Drumond hosted a View from
the Top segment with:
- David Peinsipp – Partner &
Co-Chair of Global Capital Markets, Cooley
This event will take place on August 18, 2021 from 12:30 PM
– 1:00 PM EST
View recorded
event
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
