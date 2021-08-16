United States:
Women And M&A
16 August 2021
Cooley LLP
Cooley's M&A practice group was noted in a study by the
UC Irvine Law Review regarding the existing gender gap in M&A
leadership roles. According to the report, of the 20 firms handling
the most significant public M&A transactions from 2014 to 2020,
Cooley is the only firm currently granting the same number of lead
positions to women and men across M&A deals. The practice is
led by Barbara Borden and Jamie Leigh.
