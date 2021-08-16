Cooley's M&A practice group was noted in a study by the UC Irvine Law Review regarding the existing gender gap in M&A leadership roles. According to the report, of the 20 firms handling the most significant public M&A transactions from 2014 to 2020, Cooley is the only firm currently granting the same number of lead positions to women and men across M&A deals. The practice is led by Barbara Borden and Jamie Leigh.

Read the report

M&A Atty Team Leads Are Rarely Women, Study Finds – Law360

The Dearth of Women Among Senior M&A Lawyers – Axios

