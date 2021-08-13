The second quarter of 2021 saw a continued acceleration of financing activity from prior quarters. In Q2 2021, Cooley handled 399 disclosable deals representing more than $22 billion of invested capital – both numbers were record levels since the inception of this report in 2004. However, deal volumes did show monthly decreases during the quarter, as April was the high point for Q2 activity. This will be an interesting metric to watch in future months to determine if there's a slowdown on the horizon.

Median pre-money valuations remained historically high in Q2. The data pointed to valuation increases in later-stage deals, most notably in Series B and C transactions. The percentage of deals with a median pre-money valuation greater than $100 million increased to 48% of transactions during the quarter, a new record. In a key indicator of investor optimism, the percentage of up rounds reached 97% of Q2 deals. This represents another record not seen in any previous report.

Deal terms in Q2 continued to favor companies, and just 4% of transactions had full participating liquidation preferences during the quarter. Additionally, the percentage of deals utilizing pay-to-play provisions decreased to just 1% of Q2 transactions. The percentage of recapitalization transactions also decreased in Q2.

Spotlight on life sciences

Cooley handled 95 disclosable life sciences company financings in Q2, representing more than $4.8 billion of invested capital, which is a record high for this report. During Q2, the average life sciences deal size was $51.3 million. The percentage of life sciences deals structured in tranches increased to 16% of transactions, reversing a trend seen in prior quarters. To view more details on life sciences trends, use the "Life Sciences" filter in our interactive data visualization tool.

Spotlight on technology

Cooley handled 212 disclosable technology company financings, representing more than $11.8 billion of invested capital in Q2. Technology company deals made up more than 53% of transactions during the quarter, and the average deal size for technology transactions was $56.1 million. As a continued signal of investor optimism, more than 96% of technology company financings were up rounds in Q2. To view more details on technology sector trends, use the "Technology" filter in our interactive data visualization tool.

Visit Cooley GO to view the interactive visualization

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.