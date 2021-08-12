Venture capital investing continues to thrive across all sectors. During the first half of 2021, the Mintz team advised more than 65 emerging companies and investors in transactions in all facets of the life sciences, technology, and energy and sustainability industries.

Cybersecurity

Mintz recently advised newly formed fund SYN Ventures on its fundraise from institutional investors. SYN Ventures, founded by cybersecurity industry veterans Jay Leek and Patrick Heim, was formed to fund companies transforming the cybersecurity space with a focus on seed and Series A investments. The Mintz team subsequently advised SYN Ventures on its initial investments in Sevco and SynSaber.

Energy and Sustainability

Energy and sustainability investing continue to be strong. Mintz represented Boston Metal, Inc. earlier this year in its $50 million Series B financing. Spun out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2012, Boston Metal is commercializing molten oxide electrolysis (MOE), a patented tonnage metals production platform that provides the metals industry with a more efficient, lower-cost, and greener solution for the production of many types of metals and alloys from a wide variety of feedstocks.

Social Enterprise

In April of this year, Mintz closed a $118 million Series D funding round for client Classy Holdings, Inc., a social enterprise that helps nonprofit organizations maximize their impact through a suite of world-class online fundraising tools to accelerate social impact around the world.

Life Sciences and Health Care

Life sciences and health care investing remain active at all stages. In addition to working with several companies on seed and early-stage investments, the Mintz team has advised on later-stage and crossover rounds. For example, Mintz advised long-time client PFM Health Sciences on its crossover investments in Caribou Biosciences, Caresyntax Corporation, and Turnstone Biologics.

