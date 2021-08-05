We're pleased to share the latest edition of our bi-annual Mid-Market M&A Barometer reflecting on the movement of deals annually and by quarter. In our Barometer we share insights and projections for the market utilizing data from S&P Global Intelligence and insights from our M&A and Corporate Finance team, coupled with case studies of movements we are seeing in the market.

Mid-Market M&A Barometer highlights:

Mid-Market M&A continues a remarkable run in the first half of 2021.

The number of deals in just Q1 and Q2 of 2021 equated to 96% of the total for all of 2018.

We are seeing significant sustained growth in Mid-Market M&A activity across many sectors, notably Food & Agribusiness and Banking & Financial Services.

Despite the pandemic, we are set for a record-breaking surge in M&A activity in 2021.

Deal activity expected to remain robust going into 2022.

For the purposes of this report, Mid-Market M&A refers to transactions involving the acquisition of 100 percent of a U.S. company or business for a purchase price of $200 million up to $1 billion that were announced during the relevant period, even if those transactions were not completed.

