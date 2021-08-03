New York - August 2, 2021 - Cooley advised Clarabridge, a customer experience management platform focused on omnichannel text and speech analytics, on its agreement to sell to Qualtrics in a stock transaction valued at $1.125 billion. Lawyers Kevin Cooper, Jamie Leigh and Izzy Lubarsky led the Cooley team advising Clarabridge.

The acquisition of Clarabridge by Qualtrics will enable organizations to tune into, analyze and act on everything customers and employees are saying - wherever they're saying it - on the world's top experience management platform. With this move, companies will be best positioned to truly understand what customers and employees are saying across every channel and deliver personalized experiences at incredible scale.

"Clarabridge's ability to help companies discover what their customers are saying about them across unstructured sources and provide meaningful, actionable insights is a perfect complement to the Qualtrics platform," Mark Bishof, chief executive officer of Clarabridge, said in a news release. "What we deliver is far more powerful as part of Qualtrics, and we have an incredible opportunity to accelerate our growth and innovation as part of the world's #1 experience management company."

Cooley helped form Clarabridge in 2005 and has advised the company since its inception.

Clarabridge helps the world's leading brands take a data-driven, customer-focused approach to everything they do. Using artificial intelligence-powered conversational analytics, Clarabridge's platform enables brands to extract actionable insights from every customer interaction to grow sales, ensure compliance and increase operational efficiencies.

