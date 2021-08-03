Palo Alto - August 2, 2021 - BTI Consulting Group recognized Cooley in its 2021 Most Recommended Law Firms report, highlighting the firm among the top 26 law firms frequently recommended by general counsels and other corporate counsel. The list honors firms that distinguish themselves by exceeding client expectations and earning unprompted client recommendations.

BTI surveyed general counsel and other high-ranking corporate decision-makers on which law firms they'd recommend to their peers. The report found that superior client service is the leading factor for GCs' choice of law firms and accounted for 75% of peer recommendations.

Read the report >

About Cooley LLP

Clients partner with Cooley on transformative deals, complex IP and regulatory matters, and high-stakes litigation, where innovation meets the law.

Cooley has 1,300 lawyers across 17 offices in the United States, Asia and Europe.

