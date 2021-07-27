For the fourth year in a row, Pryor Cashman has received the top ranking on Vault's 2022 Best Midsize Law Firms in New York list. Vault has provided in-depth intelligence from first-hand accounts and voting for over 25 years, providing insights on what it's really like to work within a company. Best known for its influential rankings, ratings, and reviews, the publication's voting results were well above last year's tallies, with Pryor earning over 32% of the vote, beating the second place firm by a full 5%.
While the 2022 list includes 20 NYC firms, Vault's verdict states: "Like most law firms, Pryor Cashman seeks candidates with impressive credentials, but the firm also places [a] high priority on fit-authentic, personable people will do well at the firm." According to Vault's direct peer reputation reviews of Pryor Cashman:
“The lawyers here are brilliant; moreover, they are good, hard-working people.”
“Supervising attorneys provide excellent feedback and are invested in teaching us how to become better lawyers.”
“Work/life balance.”
