NFA extended relief from the requirement to conduct on-site annual inspections of their branch offices and guaranteed introducing brokers.

NFA stated that while the annual inspection requirement remains in effect, and that inspections must be completed by December 31, 2021, the inspections may be conducted remotely. NFA clarified that members conducting remote inspections in 2021 through this relief may conduct remote inspections in 2022 if their risk assessments determine that it is appropriate to do so. NFA noted that 2022 remote risk assessments should account for the remote examinations conducted during the previous two years.

