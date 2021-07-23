United States:
'Founders And Friends' Podcast – Lauren Creel
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Cooley partner Lauren Creel discusses her representation of
startups and venture capital funds and more in an installment of
"Founders and Friends," a podcast series hosted by Scott
Orn of Kruze Consulting, which features interviews with top startup
founders, venture capitalists and advisers.
Listen to the
podcast
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Getting To Closing
Davis Wright Tremaine
This is the final article in our series on selling the family business.
Fiduciary Duties In Family Business M&A Transactions
Davis Wright Tremaine
A company's board of directors has legal duties to act in the best interest of its shareholders. These duties (generally referred to as "fiduciary duties") apply to family business boards just like any other board.