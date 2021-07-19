We are pleased to bring you the Mintz 2021 Mid-Year, Mid-Market Private Equity Report, covering emerging trends and opportunities in the private equity mid-market.

View the report for an update on market developments since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and insights on the potential for economic recovery, deal trends, current and emerging hot sectors, and the state of debt markets. Our attorneys also look at the pandemic's influence on consumer and business behavior — notably the accelerating adoption of new technologies — and the relationship between COVID-19's impact on hard-hit industries and investor opportunities.

Learn more about the shifting private equity landscape, including the SPAC boom, the demise of LIBOR, and the sectors that promise to generate significant deal growth in the months ahead.

Download the Report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.