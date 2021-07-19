ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Webinar

Postsecondary institutions have faced a number of recent challenges, including COVID-19 and a new administration in Washington, D.C. This webinar will provide an overview to the current landscape for proprietary as well as non-profit schools, and delve into aspects that are unique to the higher education space. The presenters will also discuss potential ways to improve operations as a way to preserve as many options as possible for the institution, which may include organic growth or a strategic transaction. Finally, the presenters will discuss recent trends in M&A and how it is being used as a path forward for some institutions.

CLE

The live presentation of this webinar was approved for 1.25 hours of general CLE credit in California and Illinois and 1.7 hours of general CLE credit in Missouri. 1.25 hours of general CLE credit is pending in Texas and 1.7 hours of general CLE credit is pending in New York. If you are interested in receiving credit for watching the recorded presentation, please click here.

Presenters:

Aaron Lacey, Thompson Coburn

Katie Wendel, Thompson Coburn

Jack Bradley, Managing Director at Capstone Partners

Jacob Voorhees, Head of M&A at Capstone Partners

Originally Presented:

July 13, 2021

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.