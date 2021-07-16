Cozen O'Connor's State Attorneys General Group co-chair Lori Kalani and members Mira Baylson and Meghan Stoppel recently authored an article in Infosecurity, "Considerations When Sharing Information with an AG's Office" offering advice for companies looking to better protect the sensitive information they submit to government entities in response to an inquiry or investigation. Most importantly, in the age of increased cyber-attacks on government agencies, they recommend practical steps companies can take to better understand the government's information security protocols and to negotiate strong confidentiality agreements. Read the article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.