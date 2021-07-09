Cooley partner Dave Young was featured on an episode of "Diversity Riders," a podcast series hosted by Alejandro Guerrero of Act One Ventures that peels back the layers on the VC firm's Diversity Rider initiative and its call to action to expand access and generational wealth opportunities to diverse check writers in the tech industry. On the episode, Dave discusses Cooley's adoption of the initiative into Cooley's internal term sheet generator for all clients, as well as the external term sheet generator for the general public on Cooley GO, a resource designed to help entrepreneurs grow their business with easy-to-navigate information and various document generators.

