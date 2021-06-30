Corporations Code Section 17702.09 requires every California limited liability company and every foreign limited liability company registered to transact intrastate business in California to file and update a Statement of Information. Although the Statement must be signed under penalty of perjury, unauthorized filings can be made unbeknownst to the LLC. A bill, AB 1381, was recently amended to require the Secretary of State's office by January 1, 2023, to create and implement a procedure to transmit a notice to an LLC stating that an updated statement of information has been filed for that limited liability company or that foreign limited liability company.

