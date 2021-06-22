ARTICLE

Dan Rodriguez is the Harold Washington Professor at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, having previously served as dean January 2012 through August 2018. In that role, he was instrumental in bringing an interdisciplinary focus to the law school curriculum. Dan has also advocated for the law-business-technology interface as chair of the ABA Center for Innovation. In today's episode, learn how Dan appeals to lawyers' self-interest and selflessness to break down barriers, and how science and medicine can provide a model for the future of the profession.

