New York – June 6, 2021 – Cooley advised Thirty Madison, a healthcare company for people with chronic conditions, on its $140 million Series C financing round, which brings its valuation to more than $1 billion. Lawyers Adam Dinow, Scott Rudin and DeVon Barnett led the Cooley team advising Thirty Madison.

HealthQuest Capital led the round, which also included participation from Mousse Partners and Bracket Capital, as well as existing investors Polaris Partners, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Northzone, Greycroft and others. Thirty Madison will use the new capital to expand access to its specialist-level care model, which includes enhancing the capabilities of its proprietary platform underpinning its care model, in addition to launching new brands focused on driving superior health outcomes and better patient experiences across conditions.

"We envision a future where the healthcare system puts the patient first – and that requires a complete reinvention of the experience so that it is high-quality, accessible and even enjoyable," Steven Gutentag, co-founder and CEO of Thirty Madison, said in a news release. "We're building a company where every individual with a chronic condition can turn to us for high-impact specialty care that significantly improves the way they live their life every single day."

Founded in 2017, Thirty Madison's unique care model delivers accessible, affordable care and superior outcomes for hundreds of thousands of patients. This specialized care model is powered by its proprietary platform: the technology, services and physical infrastructure needed to provide high-quality care to an increasing number of patients. The company offers an extensible solution that best serves patients across the vast spectrum of chronic conditions.

