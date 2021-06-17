In this article, Ann Sultan, Member at Miller & Chevalier, and Anna Romberg, Executive Vice President of Legal, Compliance and Governance at Getinge, explore the tension between a rules-led and a culture-led approach towards ethics and compliance based on their experiences working with U.S. and European companies. Neither culture nor policies exist in a vacuum and, if used effectively, can strengthen each other. "The key is to be explicit about the roles that both a company's policies and its cultural values have played in making key business decisions." the authors wrote.

Originally Published 26 May, 2021

