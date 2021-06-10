A collaborative economic development team of the Medina Economic Development Corporation, the Ohio Development Services Agency, and Team NEO have worked with Superior Roll Forming, a Wesler Profile company, to help the company make Medina County's largest capital investment by a manufacturer since the start of the pandemic. Superior Roll Forming is a supplier for the automotive, aerospace, construction, and solar industries. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved the project for tax credit assistance on April 26. The company is renovating a building to house its new work force near its existing facility.

Read the full news release at JobsOhio here.

