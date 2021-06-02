The deadline to comment on the NMLS Modernization Networked Licensing Model, Licensing Requirements Framework, Core Requirements & Identify Verification Proposal is Monday, May 31. Companies are asked to submit one response that represents its comments, feedback, and views on the proposal.

Submissions should be directed to comments@csbs.org and must include the respondent's contact information in order to be considered. Comments received, as well as the submitter's name and company, will be posted on the NMLS Resource Center. A recording of the NMLS Modernization Town Hall that was held May 13 to provide an overview of the proposal may be viewed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.