ARTICLE

United States: Podcast: The Room – Ask The Expert – Starting Up With Legal Featuring Lauren Creel Of Cooley LLP

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Lauren Creel, emerging companies and venture capital partner at Cooley, discusses when to involve a lawyer when you are starting a startup, understanding the common components of a term sheet and what to look out for, digging into the legal implications of company building decisions and more on the latest episode of "The Room," a podcast series hosted Claudia Laurie and Madison McIlwain.

Listen to the podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.