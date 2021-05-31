Lauren Creel, emerging companies and venture capital partner at Cooley, discusses when to involve a lawyer when you are starting a startup, understanding the common components of a term sheet and what to look out for, digging into the legal implications of company building decisions and more on the latest episode of "The Room," a podcast series hosted Claudia Laurie and Madison McIlwain.
