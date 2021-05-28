The Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA") has inspired a bevy of abusive litigation over the years. In a case captioned Leyse v. Bank of America, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals recently addressed one of the underhanded tactics that serial plaintiffs and their attorneys sometimes engage in: TCPA call-baiting. Call-baiting involves using false pretenses to generate calls and text messages, done to try to entrap telemarketers into violating the TCPA. Defending against TCPA claims can be hard enough when plaintiffs act in good faith, harder still when plaintiffs and their attorneys engage in schemes such as call-baiting.

How does call-baiting work?

In Leyse, the Court described one way that plaintiffs or their attorneys can originate lawsuits through the use of TCPA call-baiting. Mark Leyse is an investigator who worked (or works?) for prolific TCPA litigator Todd Bank. As the Court described in its opinion, Leyse placed calls to companies - using a false name, false reason for the call, and secretly recording these "investigative calls" - in an effort to generate evidence for attorney Todd Bank to file TCPA actions. The decision goes on to illustrate how Leyse would try to elicit details from companies, like Bank of America, about the type of equipment the company used to make calls, the frequency of calls, and how often the calls contained pre-recorded messages. In this case, Bank of America's call center company offered to place Leyse on the company's internal do-not-call list. Furthering his goal of employing call-baiting tactics to create TCPA claims, Leyse declined.

Why do you need to worry about call-baiting?

Call-baiting is but one strategy that unscrupulous plaintiffs and attorneys use to manufacture TCPA claims. This type of fraud can put your company at risk of penalties on the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars. All it takes is one call-baiting effort that then turns into a class action to expose your company to those severe penalties.

So, what should you do to combat call-baiting and other fraudulent tactics? In short, institute strong telemarketing practices and policies, and maintain vigilance. A good defense against TCPA claims in general, and against call-baiting in particular, starts with strong telemarketing policies. When compliance with the TCPA and applicable state telemarketing laws comes first, and is of the highest priority, companies are much less likely to fall victim to this type of TCPA fraud. Preparation then must give way to vigilance. Meticulously following telemarketing industry best practices will help ensure TCPA compliance and prevent against becoming the victim of unscrupulous plaintiffs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.