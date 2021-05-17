ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our latest survey, analyzing the terms of 259 venture financings closed in the first quarter of 2021 by companies headquartered in Silicon Valley, shows valuation results continued their momentum from the fourth quarter of 2020 and reached historical highs.

Key Findings Include:

We saw the highest average and median price increases recorded in the history of the survey.

Late-stage financings recorded greatest gains in average and median price increases compared to the prior quarter.

Valuations strengthened across all industries.

Use of senior liquidation preferences and participation rights remained low.

Download the full report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.