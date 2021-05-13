Baker Botts' Environmental, Safety and Incident Response group is launching a video series on "Building your Company's Environmental Justice Toolkit and the ACELAS Framework." Each episode discusses successful practices for company-wide incorporation of environmental justice. With focused application of these practices, companies can be ready to respond to the changing community engagement climate. We call these collected learnings ACELAS – Acknowledge, Commit, Engage, Learn, Act, and Share.

In the first video, Baker Botts Partner Nadira Clarke introduces the series and discusses the topics that will be covered in upcoming videos.

