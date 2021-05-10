In a new FAQ, OFAC clarified that the prohibitions under Executive Order ("E.O.") 13959 ("Addressing the Threat From Securities Investments That Finance Communist Chinese Military Companies") do not apply to Luokung Technology Corp. ("Luokung"). In FAQ 893, OFAC explained that, on May 5, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order preliminarily enjoining the application of E.O. 13959 with respect to Luokung. As a result, pending a future order by the court, the prohibitions of the E.O. will not apply to Luokung.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.