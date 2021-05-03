ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Since the earliest days of our two predecessor firms, WilmerHale has played a leading role in historic events and landmark cases that have shaped the nation and left their mark across the globe. In matters ranging from the Army-McCarthy hearings and the legal defense of civil rights, to the 9/11 Commission and the restoration of the rule of law in apartheid-torn South Africa, our lawyers have been privileged to make contributions that have profoundly affected our society and our profession.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.