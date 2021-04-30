Between 2019 and 2020, there was a 536% increase in the amount of capital raised by special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). In 2021 thus far, there has been little to no slowdown in the pace of funds pouring into SPACs, with over $50 billion raised. Inescapably, this surge of interest in SPAC vehicles is profound. But is it sustainable?

Mintz's latest report analyzes SPAC data provided by PitchBook and investigates the drivers of this surge along with the implications for capital markets and private companies on the whole. It also considers the key risks and opportunities inherent to SPACs due to their features and how these financing vehicles could evolve.

