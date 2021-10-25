ARTICLE

In part one of this year's Fellows subseries, Wetmore Fellow Nisha Bajania hosts a discussion with MoFo Partner Alexander Lawrence and Melissa Murray, NYU School of Law's Frederick I. and Grace Stokes Professor of Law and Faculty Director of the Birnbaum Women's Leadership Network, about the ongoing battle for reproductive rights.

The 3-part subseries on "Intentional Impact," is designed to look at the ways in which the firm demonstrates its continued commitment to advocacy for people and communities who would otherwise be shut out from access to justice. Each episode is hosted by a 2021 Wetmore Fellow and/or SEO Law Fellow.

