ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the first of a four-part podcast series on tech M&A in partnership with MergerMarket, Corporate Department Co-Chair Eric McCrath sat down with host Julie-Anna Needham to discuss cross-border M&A, accelerated digitalization due to COVID-19, and trends in U.S. acquisitions into Europe.

Listen to the podcast.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved