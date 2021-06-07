United States:
MergerMarket Dealcast Presents: Trends In Tech M&A (Podcast)
07 June 2021
Morrison & Foerster LLP
In the first of a four-part podcast series on tech M&A in
partnership with MergerMarket, Corporate
Department Co-Chair Eric McCrath sat down with host Julie-Anna
Needham to discuss cross-border M&A, accelerated digitalization
due to COVID-19, and trends in U.S. acquisitions into Europe.
Listen to the podcast.
