Farkas Named 2024 Women In Business Law Copyright Lawyer Of The Year

Pryor Cashman Partner Ilene S. Farkas, co-chair of the Litigation Group and the Music Group, has been named Copyright Lawyer of the Year in the Women in Business Law Awards Americas 2024.
The award recognizes “complex and innovative firm initiatives that promote women in law and the leading women practitioners from over 30 practice area specialisms.”
Click below to see the full list of winners.
Resources
Women in Business Law Awards Americas 2024 Winners
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.