24 June 2024

Farkas Named 2024 Women In Business Law Copyright Lawyer Of The Year

Pryor Cashman LLP

Pryor Cashman Partner Ilene S. Farkas, co-chair of the Litigation Group and the Music Group, has been named Copyright Lawyer of the Year...
Pryor Cashman Partner Ilene S. Farkas, co-chair of the Litigation Group and the Music Group, has been named Copyright Lawyer of the Year in the Women in Business Law Awards Americas 2024.

The award recognizes “complex and innovative firm initiatives that promote women in law and the leading women practitioners from over 30 practice area specialisms.”

Women in Business Law Awards Americas 2024 Winners

