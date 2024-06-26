ARTICLE
26 June 2024

Bad Bunny Hops Into Legal Battle Over Concert Clips

GL
Goodmans LLP

Contributor

Goodmans LLP logo
Goodmans is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent business law firms. Based in Toronto, the firm has market-leading expertise in M&A, corporate and transaction finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, litigation, intellectual property and other business-related specialties.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
Bad Bunny has reportedly sued a concertgoer for uploading extensive footage of his Utah concert to YouTube. The legal action, filed in California, marks a rare escalation in disputes typically resolved...
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Arash Rouhi
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Bad Bunny has reportedly sued a concertgoer for uploading extensive footage of his Utah concert to YouTube.

The legal action, filed in California, marks a rare escalation in disputes typically resolved without the initiation of legal proceedings. The owner of the YouTube channel MADforliveMUSIC, Eric Guillermo Madroñal Garrone, allegedly posted ten videos featuring complete songs from the concert, for which Bad Bunny is claiming copyright infringement, arguing the footage represents "unauthorized bootleg" content.

Bad Bunny's lawyers filed the formal complaint following a failed takedown request to YouTube, which Madroñal Garrone defended by stating that his videos constituted freedom of expression as they documented a newsworthy event. The claim highlights the ongoing debate over the balance between copyright enforcement and freedom of expression online.

As a consequence of multiple infringement claims, YouTube has since terminated the MADforliveMUSIC channel, while the Spain-based Madroñal Garrone claims he has yet to receive any formal legal notice.

The nuances of this case reflect broader issues in the digital age, where fan-recorded content can blur the lines between promotional material and copyright infringement.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Arash Rouhi
Arash Rouhi
Person photo placeholder
Zach Gordon (Articling Student-at-Law)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More