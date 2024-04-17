Pryor Cashman Partner Ilene Farkas, co-chair of the Litigation and Music Groups and of the Copyright, M+E Litigation, and Music Litigation Practices, has been named to the "Copyright Lawyer of the Year" shortlist in Euromoney's Women in Business Law Americas Awards 2024.

Ilene is one of just five lawyers named to the copyright shortlist.

The awards "celebrate the pioneering achievements of top female lawyers" and provide "law firms and professional services firms in the region the recognition they deserve for their efforts in helping women advance in the legal profession."

The winners will be announced a gala event in New York City on June 13, 2024.

