With decades of experience assisting nonprofit clients with copyright issues, we periodically like to offer refreshers on key copyright issues and highlight current trends we see nonprofit organizations encounter with copyrights. Below are some of the key copyright issues that we have found increasingly relevant to nonprofits of all sizes and types.
- A Copyright Automatically Exists Upon
Creation. A copyright is a type of intellectual property
that exists once an original work of authorship is created.
Copyright registration has significant benefits, as will be
discussed below, but a copyright exists automatically even without
a registration. This means a nonprofit routinely encounters
copyrights it creates or that belong to others throughout the day,
whether in print materials, power point presentations, photos,
music, artwork, or software programs, and online, including on
websites and social media. Every day, nonprofits create new
copyrights and interact with copyrights of others.
- A Word About Copyright Registration. As noted
above, while registration is not necessary for a copyright to
exist, it is highly recommended and should be treated as a best
practice for more important content. First, nonprofits cannot file
a copyright infringement action in court without a copyright
registration. Second, if a nonprofit applies to register its
copyrights before someone infringes them, the organization can seek
more damages from the infringer if it decides to sue, including
statutory damages (which are generally higher and easier to prove)
and the court possibly ordering the infringer to pay the
nonprofit's legal fees. With the leverage of having a
registered copyright, cease and desist letters are much more likely
to be effective and encourage the infringer to avoid litigation
entirely.
- Nonprofits do not automatically own copyright for works
created by non-employees. Under federal copyright law,
the individual who created the original
and modestly creative material generally owns the copyright unless
(1) the person created the material for their employer within the
scope of their employment or (2) a properly written agreement
exists that transfers copyright ownership. Simply paying the
outside party does NOT mean the nonprofit owns the copyright. In
the nonprofit context, this means service contracts with vendors
and agreements with board members and other kinds of volunteers
must include a provision to properly transfer ownership of the
copyrights in the material created in the course of their work for
the nonprofit. Documented ownership rights are critical in the
event the organization seeks to combine with another organization
or sell a program, establish its rights through a copyright
registration, or stop another from using the material without
authorization. Similarly, if your organization obtains creative
material from outside parties, the party that provides the content
should stand behind the materials they provide. This means that
they should offer assurance in contractual terms that the materials
they develop are original (or third-party permissions have been
obtained) and will not infringe anyone else's rights and, if
this is not true, that your nonprofit can seek redress if the
nonprofit is sued or receives a settlement demand due to materials
given to the nonprofit by the outside party.
- There Is No Blanket Nonprofit Fair Use
Exception. Generally speaking, one needs permission to use
another's copyrighted material absent the work being in the
public domain (roughly 100 years old as a rule of thumb, although
there are nuances to this) or deemed to be "fair use."
And, contrary to what we find some nonprofits have
always assumed, there is actually no blanket fair use exception for
nonprofit use. Rather, whether something falls within
the fair use exception under copyright law is an extremely
fact-specific analysis, although some nonprofit uses are more
likely than others to be deemed a fair use. Lately the already once
risky fair use exception has become even more risky in light of a
string of court decisions finding no fair use: You can learn more
here, here, and here.
- Open-Source Material Often Has Restrictions.
Given the risks to using content without owning it or without the
necessary licenses, many nonprofits think it appears safe to use
open-source material, and it indeed may be. But it is important to
note that many pieces of content with an open-source license have
restrictions that must be followed. For example, there are six
different Creative Commons licenses, and each provides
different permissions and contains distinct restrictions to be
followed to avoid violation of the license conditions. Recently,
there was a notable appellate court decision that found an
online news journal liable (and rejected its fair use defense) when
the journal used a photo that the photographer offered free of
charge and failed to include the attribution to the photographer
that his open-source license required.
- Photos and Music. Nonprofits should be
especially careful not to use photographs, popular music, or other
content on their websites, on social media platforms, and even in
live performances, without the necessary licensing. It is extremely
risky to take photos from the internet and use them on your website
or social media platforms. Many photographers and news agencies
work with companies that use technology to search the internet for
the particular photographer's photos. We frequently see
nonprofit organizations on the receiving end of settlement demands
for using copyrighted photos without authorization—or without
retaining proper documentation about the license it had. If the
nonprofit ignores this demand, the matter is typically then
elevated to a law firm. In addition, many nonprofits frequently use
popular music to promote an upcoming event or showcase a prior
event. Typically, the nonprofit should have a license to use such
music absent an extremely compelling fair use case. You can learn
more about music licensing here.
- AI. The arrival of AI presents great
opportunities and significant challenges. First, much of the
content an AI tool pulls from existing works to create a new work
is owned by another copyright owner, who likely did not grant
permission for use of their content to the nonprofit whose staff
and representatives obtained it through an AI tool. This could
expose your nonprofit to liability if the original owner of the
content sees their material in a new work put out by the nonprofit.
Given the heightened possibility nowadays that material has been
created with AI, consider having serious discussions with your
staff, outside consultants, and vendors about the use of and the
rules surrounding AI. Second, courts and the U.S. Copyright Office
have been clear that only humans can create copyrights. Search the
phrase "monkey selfie" on the internet, and you will
always remember this rule after reading the articles and seeing the
monkey's grin. Because non-humans cannot own copyrights,
material created solely by AI is not protected by copyright. This
becomes a problem if the nonprofit does not technically own the
copyright and cannot therefore register it, license/sell the
material to others, or legally stop others from using the material
without the nonprofit's permission. There are, however, some
scenarios where portions of the work could be owned by the
nonprofit when it is created with AI, and this will depend on the
contributions of the nonprofit staff member, or consultant,
creating the final product. A detailed discussion by the Copyright
Office on this issue can be found here.
- Copyright Enforcement. It is often an
important means of carrying out a nonprofit's mission to widely
disseminate the organization's materials. Recipients may
assume, incorrectly, that because the material originated from a
nonprofit, they can widely reproduce or distribute the materials
without obtaining permission. At a certain point, many nonprofits
should and do draw the line at certain uses. Ideally, nonprofits
should make clear when they are granting broad permission and when
others must seek and obtain permission before using the
nonprofit's materials. When another entity uses a
nonprofit's materials without permission and the nonprofit
wishes to stop the unauthorized use, there are potentially a
variety of ways to address it. Options range from a simple cease
and desist letter to a more robust settlement arrangement, sending
a DMCA takedown notice (as discussed below), proposing a licensing
arrangement, or engaging in litigation, to name a few. In all cases
a nonprofit organization will benefit from having clear and
well-thought-out policies and protocols when it comes to
permissions for the use of its copyrights and enforcing
unauthorized use.
- DMCA Takedown Notices. Nonprofits are strictly liable for copyright infringement for infringing material or user-generated content hosted or stored by the nonprofit, such as on their websites or other networks, whether or not they know the infringing material is there. Section 512 of the federal Copyright Act contains a mechanism to provide a "safe harbor" from this form of infringement liability to those nonprofits that follow all the necessary statutory steps and put a "DMCA Takedown Notice" system in place for rights holders to have their unauthorized works removed efficiently. Nonprofits that fail to respond appropriately to a valid DMCA Takedown Notice lose their safe harbor from copyright infringement liability for the infringing material they are hosting and can face significant monetary damages, even if the infringement is unintentional. More information on the DMCA formalities and the requisite steps to preserve your safe harbor can be found in our previous articles here, here, and here. In short, it is dangerous to ignore a legitimate DMCA Takedown Notice, because it can cost your organization significant amounts of money in terms of damages and legal fees for copyright infringement and diverting staff attention away from mission-related programs. Conversely, nonprofit organizations may also be able to efficiently remove their content that another entity is using without permission, by sending a DMCA Takedown Notice. DMCA Takedown Notices also are statutorily required to contain certain specific statements or the recipient is entitled to ignore them. In addition, the DMCA does contain consequences for a nonprofit, or other entity, that sends a DMCA Takedown Notice with misrepresentations, so we recommend carefully evaluating any notices with counsel prior to sending them.
- Publishing Activities. Increasingly, nonprofits are publishing books, journals, or other useful manuals in their areas of expertise, whether to give these away free of charge or, more commonly, to license or sell them to constituents or the general public. Publishing law is a very specialized industry, and we recommend that nonprofits seek qualified legal counsel when dealing with the publication of their journals, academic materials, or books, whether the organization decides to self-publish, perhaps with an outside distributor, or engages a professional publisher to publish, market, and sell the publication. You can learn more here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.