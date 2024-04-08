Episode 9 of the Ad Law Tool Kit Show, "Copyright Counseling and Protection," is now available. Listen here, or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

Maintaining a robust copyright portfolio is crucial for brand owners. Copyright is a universe almost as big as Marvel's, covering materials from ad copy to music and social media posts.

In this episode, I talk to Venable partner Justin Pierce about how it's vital to secure ownership rights through agreements, clear third-party content, register copyrights, and have work-for-hire contracts. Staying updated on copyright trends and checking insurance coverage are essential for comprehensive copyright protection.

