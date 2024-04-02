Ad Law Tool Kit Show - Episode 9

Maintaining a robust copyright portfolio is crucial for brand owners. Copyright is a universe almost as big as Marvel's, covering materials from ad copy to music and social media posts. Host Len Gordon and Venable partner Justin Pierce talk about how it's vital to secure ownership rights through agreements, clear third-party content, register copyrights, and have work-for-hire contracts. Staying updated on copyright trends and checking insurance coverage are essential for comprehensive copyright protection.

Host: Len Gordon

Guest: Justin Pierce

