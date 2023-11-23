Today's guest is Julie Saltman, co-founder and CEO at Standd, a company using AI to eliminate tedious grunt work from the due diligence process. Prior to launching Standd, Julie spent more than 15 years as an attorney at the US Department of Justice, the US Copyright Office, and in private practice. Additionally, she has written articles on technological innovation and the law, and was an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center where she taught legal writing. At Standd, she works with a highly experienced team of innovative technologists who are building tools that transform their clients' businesses.

In our conversation, Julie talks about how Standd helps lawyers save time in the due diligence process, the lessons she learned with the launch of the company, and how generative AI could impact the way we teach legal writing.

