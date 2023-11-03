Pryor Cashman Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of the Trademark Practice, appeared on ABC News' Impact x Nightline to discuss the copyright lawsuit faced by fashion retailer Shein.

In the segment "Unboxing Shein," Dyan commented on how to protect fashion with IP and the 2023 RICO lawsuit filed against Shein by designers who claim the retailer is infringing their copyrights.

"They allegedly are taking the artwork from the designer without paying any kind of a royalty to the designer, and they're putting it on their own products, and they're selling it as if it's their own designs," she said. "And that is copyright infringement if those allegations are proven."

Watch a video clip here; read the ABC News story and watch the segment streaming on Hulu (subscription required) using the links below.

