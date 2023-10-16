In a not-so-surprising turn of events, on October 11, 2023, Dr. Stephen Thaler, of Imagination Engines, Inc., filed a notice of appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, appealing the district court decision that denied him a copyright for a piece of artwork generated by the Creativity Machine due to its lack of "human authorship."
Click here to read a quick summary of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia's final order stating that machine generated artwork is not copyrightable, and stay tuned for updates!
This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.