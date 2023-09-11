The Copyright Office has officially issued a request for comments on issues relating to artificial intelligence and copyright. This presents a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to share their insights and perspectives on this ever-evolving intersection. Specifically, the Copyright Office, "is undertaking a study of the copyright law and policy issues raised by artificial intelligence ("AI'') systems. To inform the Office's study and help assess whether legislative or regulatory steps in this area are warranted, the Office seeks comment on these issues, including those involved in the use of copyrighted works to train AI models, the appropriate levels of transparency and disclosure with respect to the use of copyrighted works, and the legal status of AI-generated outputs."

Written comments are due no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Click here to see the full Copyright Office Notice, which includes instructions on how to submit comments.

