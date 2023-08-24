Pryor Cashman Partner Megan Noh, co-chair of the Art Law Group and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Practice, spoke with The New York Times about the artificial intelligence (AI) implications of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia decision in Thaler v. Perlmutter.

In "As Fight Over A.I. Artwork Unfolds, Judge Rejects Copyright Claim," Megan commented on the ruling, which said inventor Stephen Thaler could not copyright artwork generated by an AI system he'd created, but was unlikely to be the final word on AI-generated art:

The ruling against Thaler was "significant but not surprising," said Megan Noh, an art lawyer unaffiliated with the case who said the decision conformed with the office's guidelines and previous court rulings. She added that it did not mean "other artworks produced with A.I. assistance will not or cannot be registrable."

