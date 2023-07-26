United States:
Intellectual Property & Technology Law Journal Features Article By Bialek And Deplas On Circuit Court Decisions Creating Uncertainty For Copyright Infringers
26 July 2023
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Adam Bialek (Partner-New York) and Alexandra Deplas
(Associate-New York) co-authored "Should We Worry About a
20-Year-Old Potential Copyright Infringement? Eleventh Circuit
Joins Ninth Circuit in Creating Uncertainty," published in the
July-August 2023 edition of Wolters Kluwer's Intellectual
Property & Technology Law Journal. The article examines
how potential infringers may now be held responsible for damages
for an unlimited time if a copyright complaint was filed within
three years of the discovery of the infringement. Adam and
Alexandra address the developing circuit court split regarding
damages in claims and discuss the ninth circuit's ruling that
if the plaintiff's claims are brought within three years after
accrual, the plaintiff is not barred from seeking damages for all
acts of infringement. With the eleventh circuit giving deference to
that holding, all eyes are now on the Supreme Court to resolve the
conflicting decisions regarding the copyright statute of
limitations and lookback timing for assessing damages.
