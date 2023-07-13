Pryor Cashman Partner Robert deBrauwere, co-chair of the Interactive + Gaming Group, spoke with The New York Times about class-action lawsuits joined by comedian Sarah Silverman and others against OpenAI and Meta, claiming that their artificial intelligence (AI) programs are violating copyrights.

In "Sarah Silverman Sues OpenAI and Meta Over Copyright Infringement," Rob notes that the lawsuits are part of an increasing number of similar actions questioning how AI interacts with existing copyright law, saying "I expect more to follow."

Read the full article using the link below (subscription may be required).

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.