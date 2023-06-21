We are pleased to inform you that the 2023 edition of CLL's Copyright Review is now available. You can access it here.

Our Copyright Review 2023 - Recent Developments In Copyright - Selected Annotated Cases from the past year - is authored by Thomas Kjellberg with assistance from Joelle Milov and Dasha Chestukhin, and with contributions from Jeremy Berman, Allison Fur nari, Rajan Kambo, Justin Karasick, SarahSue Landau, Raphael Nemes, Reema Pangarkar, Emily Stein, Theodora Fleurant, and Lyndsey Waddington.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.