ARTICLE

United States: EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property — The Vulnerable Icon: Prince, Warhol, And The Supreme Court's Latest On Copyright Law (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, Drew DeVoogd and Michael Graif discuss the recent Supreme Court decision in Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts v. Goldsmith, which held that Warhol's Orange Prince silkscreen did not constitute fair use of a copyrighted photograph of the music legend. Among other topics, Drew and Michael cover:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Using ChatGPT For Business? Beware Of ChatGPT Risks & Legal Landmines Berman Fink Van Horn P.C. ChatGPT is likely to be a gamechanger across multiple industries, but are businesses aware of the risks of ChatGPT?

Why Ed Sheeran Won: Not All Copying Constitutes Infringement Romano Law Ed Sheeran has recently emerged victorious in a recent copyright lawsuit brought by the estate of songwriter Ed Townsend, co-author of Marvin Gaye's hit song "Let's Get It On."

A Picture, A Painting, And A Prince: The Supreme Court Addresses The ‘Fair Use' Doctrine Freeman Law On May 18, 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its 43-page majority opinion in the case of Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. v. Goldsmith, No. 21-869, 598 U.S. __ (May 18, 2023)...

ChatGPT: Business Use May Cause Loss Of Trade Secret Protections, Waiver Of Privilege, And Other Harms León Cosgrove Jiménez, LLP ChatGPT is an AI which can be used to generate text of any kind.

Supreme Court Clarifies Copyright Fair Use Defense In Andy Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith Goodwin Procter LLP Yesterday, the US Supreme Court issued its long-awaited decision in Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts v. Goldsmith, holding that the purpose and character of the Andy Warhol Foundation's use of a copyrighted photograph ...