DATE: June 1, 2023 LOCATION: Webinar 1:00 p.m. ET REGISTRATION: https://digital.wilsonelser.com/thewarholde...





Join art lawyers Jana Slavina Farmer (Partner, Wilson Elser, New York) and Noor Kadhim (Solicitor Advocate, Arbitrator and Counsel, Founder of Kadhims, a global legal and advisory consultancy based in London) for an engaging webinar on the groundbreaking case of Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith. Recently decided by the United States Supreme Court, this appropriation art case has reconfigured the fair use test under the Copyright Act, a concept specific to U.S. law. With a focus on whether the follow-on use was commercial, the decision has left many unanswered questions. Comparing it to the narrower concept of fair dealing in the UK, which is limited to non-commercial research, study, criticism, review or reporting of current events, the panel will delve into the Warhol decision's implications and discuss how it might have played out in the UK. Noor Kadhim will provide an invaluable perspective on the EU side, discussing the implications of the new EU directive.

REGISTER NOW

View more Podcasts & Webinars