Joe Gratz spoke to World IP Review about US Supreme Court's rejection of the argument that the publication of an Andy Warhol silkscreen image of the musician Prince was fair use.

He noted: "The court looked not at the purpose of the painting, but at the purpose of the licensing transaction."

Joe added that "the vigorous, spirited back-and-forth between Justice Sotomayor's majority opinion and Justice Kagan's dissent is a reminder of why we all care so much about copyright: because it forms the legal backdrop for creativity and culture."

