Pryor Cashman Partner Megan Noh, co-chair of the Art Law Group and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Practice, co-authored an article for The Brooklyn Rail about copyright issues that may arise from the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI).

In "Out of Touch: How Much AI is Too Much (from a Copyright Perspective)," Megan and her co-authors Yayoi Shionoiri and Sarah Conley Odenkirk note: "The issue of non-human authorship is not new to the US Copyright Office."

The article examines how the Copyright Office has dealt with recent requests to register AI-assisted works and points out that "the Office's recent guidance acknowledges that registration for AI-assisted works will continue to present novel and fact-specific use cases that necessitate a case-by-case analysis."

Read the full article using the link below.